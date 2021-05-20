Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG)’s stock price rose 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.65. Approximately 55,318 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 66,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

SPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins increased their target price on Spark Power Group from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Spark Power Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Spark Power Group from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get Spark Power Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.91 million and a PE ratio of -52.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.76.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$66.87 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Spark Power Group Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spark Power Group Company Profile (TSE:SPG)

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.