Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Given Market Perform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$2.25 target price on the stock.

SPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Spark Power Group from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Spark Power Group from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of SPG opened at C$1.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$86.91 million and a P/E ratio of -52.26. Spark Power Group has a 12-month low of C$1.01 and a 12-month high of C$2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.36.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$66.87 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Spark Power Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

