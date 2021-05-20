Southwestern Energy Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year. US Capital Advisors has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.29.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $5.47.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,876.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,729 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.