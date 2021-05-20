Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading 7.7% Higher

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s stock price shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.16. 115,438 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,683,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRNE. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.70.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 698.01% and a negative return on equity of 314.06%. The business had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 27.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

