Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SOLVY has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOLVY opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. Solvay has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.03.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

