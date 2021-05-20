Societe Generale Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alstom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of ALSMY stock opened at $5.36 on Monday. Alstom has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

