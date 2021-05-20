So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.56 EPS

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.56), Fidelity Earnings reports. So-Young International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 1.42%.

Shares of SY stock opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $937.87 million, a PE ratio of 216.75 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69. So-Young International has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on SY. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

