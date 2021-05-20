SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Cfra set a C$35.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$40.00.

Shares of SNC opened at C$33.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of C$17.50 and a 1-year high of C$33.94.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.1099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total value of C$50,105.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at C$43,845.75.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

