SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins raised their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. CIBC raised their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.50 to $33.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.22.

SNCAF stock opened at $27.82 on Monday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $27.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.62.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

