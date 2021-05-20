SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Desjardins also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SNC. TD Securities lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cfra set a C$35.00 price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Laurentian lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.00.

TSE:SNC opened at C$33.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of C$17.50 and a 52-week high of C$33.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$27.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95.

In other news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total value of C$50,105.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at C$43,845.75.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

