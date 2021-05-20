Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter Sells 47,523 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,523 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $2,517,768.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Jerry James Hunter sold 10,023 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $604,687.59.

On Friday, April 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 14,943 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $927,810.87.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $53.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.88 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.23.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,583 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504,987 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,686,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,698,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

