Skyline Champion Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,020 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,629% compared to the average volume of 59 call options.

SKY stock opened at $41.03 on Thursday. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $47.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SKY. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $16,161,312.15. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $536,609.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,020.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 556,668 shares of company stock worth $24,872,013. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Skyline Champion by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

