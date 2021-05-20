Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.12. Approximately 45,879 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 16,287,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

SKLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Skillz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.93.

Get Skillz alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.73.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $67.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Skillz Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 274,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $6,414,415.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 634,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,813,477.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $991,133.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,640,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,282,034.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock valued at $243,298,377.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at $465,688,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at $308,992,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz during the first quarter valued at $114,473,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Skillz during the first quarter valued at $82,219,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz during the first quarter valued at $64,454,000. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz Company Profile (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.