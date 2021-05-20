Sittner & Nelson LLC Sells 150 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sittner & Nelson LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,450 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total value of $1,035,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,833,232 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $563.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $542.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,131.45, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $678.88 and its 200 day moving average is $675.89.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

