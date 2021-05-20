Sittner & Nelson LLC Purchases 55 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $3,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,080,721.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $2,172,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 142,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,961,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,354,025 shares of company stock worth $303,940,126. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $228.81 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.53 and its 200-day moving average is $268.90.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.93.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

