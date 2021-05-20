Sittner & Nelson LLC Increases Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 382.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,523 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 705,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 98,856 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,460,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $220,150,000 after acquiring an additional 398,034 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $7,156,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 39,012 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 201,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 118,107 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $40.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -452.39 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,500.00%.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,147,276 shares of company stock worth $75,470,113 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.41.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.