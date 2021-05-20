Sittner & Nelson LLC Has $146,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $190.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $197.28. The company has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.19.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

