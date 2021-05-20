Sittner & Nelson LLC Decreases Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Sittner & Nelson LLC lowered its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. The Timken makes up 1.3% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in The Timken were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 262,539.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 908,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,300,000 after acquiring an additional 908,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter worth $63,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,320,000 after acquiring an additional 513,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,632,000 after acquiring an additional 393,679 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter worth $19,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Timken alerts:

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $86.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.91. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $92.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.22%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TKR shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $272,769.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,937,813.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,159 shares of company stock worth $17,692,480. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.