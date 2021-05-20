Sittner & Nelson LLC Buys 610 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 2.3% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.6% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Chevron by 8.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 59,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $197,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 13.2% during the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.74.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $103.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.98 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.36.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

