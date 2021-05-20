Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 827 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Copart by 130.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.25.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.38. 8,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,507. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.55 and a 52 week high of $130.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at $235,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.