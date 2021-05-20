Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 2,457 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.04. 250,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,347. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.35.

