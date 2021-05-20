Simon Quick Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $184.41. The company had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,544. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $98.60 and a 52-week high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.53.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.