Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $156,000 Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 405.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,302,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Southern by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,258,000 after buying an additional 3,154,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Southern by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,393,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,409 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Southern by 18,481.8% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,439 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Southern by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,113.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,766,546 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SO. Mizuho upped their target price on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

SO stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.03. The stock had a trading volume of 17,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $66.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s payout ratio is 84.89%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

