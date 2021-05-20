Simon Quick Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,682 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 1.2% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $266.31. 25,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,639. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $269.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.76.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

