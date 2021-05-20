Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $126.30 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $163.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.47 and a 200-day moving average of $135.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 421.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $123,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,342,150.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 222,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,357,000 after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 95,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

