Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Longbow Research

Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SLGN. Bank of America raised Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Get Silgan alerts:

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $42.82 on Thursday. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.76. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Silgan will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Silgan by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Silgan in the fourth quarter worth about $36,498,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Silgan by 859.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 29,853 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.