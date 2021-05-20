Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) were down 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $62.26 and last traded at $62.45. Approximately 3,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,044,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.53.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.45, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.14.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

