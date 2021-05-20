Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) by 2,087.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXL. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1,337.5% in the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SOXL opened at $32.05 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.