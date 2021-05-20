Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

NYSE MTB opened at $162.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.16. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $88.48 and a 1-year high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.29.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.