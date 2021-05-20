Sigma Planning Corp Sells 72,947 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 38.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72,947 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HYG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $8,529,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 30,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 90,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,883,000 after buying an additional 44,175 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 61,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,396,000 after buying an additional 22,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of HYG stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $86.81. The stock had a trading volume of 687,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,894,371. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $87.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.81.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

