Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,622 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,753,141. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.99. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $224.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.74.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

