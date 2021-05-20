Sigma Planning Corp Has $7.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,502 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $7,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20,636 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 59,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.02. 1,313,079 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.15.

