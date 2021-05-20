Sigma Planning Corp Buys 1,393 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $14,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.52.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $3.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $317.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,524,506. The company has a market cap of $341.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.73. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.31 and a 1-year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

