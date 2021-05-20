Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.18% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $11,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of ARKW stock traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.66. 165,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,304. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.96 and a 200 day moving average of $149.05. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $70.45 and a 52-week high of $191.13.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.