Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Trading Up 1.5%

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB)’s stock price was up 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.36. Approximately 191,683 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,770,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SGLB shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Sigma Labs in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Sigma Labs from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sigma Labs had a negative return on equity of 182.86% and a negative net margin of 693.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGLB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sigma Labs during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigma Labs during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Sigma Labs during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigma Labs during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Sigma Labs during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB)

Sigma Labs, Inc, a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry under the PrintRite3D brand. It also offers PrintRite3D Lite, which has a smaller footprint and is geared towards single-laser machines for research and development, or small production lots; PrintRite3D Pro, for single, dual and quad laser machines and for environments with less than 10 machines; PrintRite3D Enterprise for plant-wide networks; and PrintRite3D for Direct Energy Deposition is based on a laser process in which a laser beam generates a melt pool on a substrate.

