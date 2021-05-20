Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.04.

SWIR opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.36. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $22.22.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWIR. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 762.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,218,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,631 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 918.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 591,538 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 297,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter worth about $3,306,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter worth about $2,922,000. Institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

