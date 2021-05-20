Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

Bunzl (LON:BNZL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,971 ($38.82) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,650 ($34.62) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,283.75 ($29.84).

LON:BNZL opened at GBX 2,296 ($30.00) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £7.74 billion and a PE ratio of 17.90. Bunzl has a twelve month low of GBX 1,775.50 ($23.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,374.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,374.92.

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 9,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($31.15), for a total value of £226,956.80 ($296,520.51). Also, insider Richard Howes sold 19,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,456 ($32.09), for a total transaction of £476,046.48 ($621,957.77). Insiders have sold 41,539 shares of company stock valued at $98,548,876 over the last 90 days.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

