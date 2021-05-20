Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Raised to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $1,400.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital upgraded Shopify from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their price target on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,397.85.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,170.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,148.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1,147.75. The company has a market cap of $143.41 billion, a PE ratio of 745.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify has a 12-month low of $685.00 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 29.7% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 263.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Shopify by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 10,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,450,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.