Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shoe Carnival stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,481. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.25. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $66.28. The stock has a market cap of $912.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

In other news, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $76,073.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,072.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCVL. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Shoe Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.