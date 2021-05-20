ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Insider Sells $592,720.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $592,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,063,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $554,280.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.70, for a total value of $458,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total value of $529,560.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $161.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -79.73 and a beta of 1.26. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $169.00.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

