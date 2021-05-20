Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

NASDAQ SHLS traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.50. 930,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,675. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $44.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.54.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

