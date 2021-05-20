Sheryl Lynn Kennedy Sells 2,450 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $187,253.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,042.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sheryl Lynn Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,050 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $62,307.00.

Shares of CCOI opened at $74.18 on Thursday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $90.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.01.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 410.53%.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

