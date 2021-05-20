Sherritt International (TSE:S) Price Target Lowered to C$0.60 at National Bankshares

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on S. TD Securities increased their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

TSE S remained flat at $C$0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,884. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.41. Sherritt International has a 12-month low of C$0.11 and a 12-month high of C$0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$206.59 million and a P/E ratio of 2.91.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

