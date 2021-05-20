SFL (NYSE:SFL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. SFL has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $10.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SFL will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the first quarter worth $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of SFL by 244.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

