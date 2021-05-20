Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Severn Trent (LON:SVT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.76% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) target price on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,421 ($31.63).

SVT traded up GBX 36 ($0.47) on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,528 ($33.03). 879,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,710. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,429.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,355.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 632.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.12 billion and a PE ratio of 53.33. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of GBX 2,148 ($28.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,593 ($33.88).

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

