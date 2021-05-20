Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) versus Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Head to Head Analysis

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and Aethlon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensus Healthcare -52.46% -28.68% -21.51% Aethlon Medical N/A -55.32% -49.72%

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and Aethlon Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensus Healthcare $27.26 million 2.07 -$1.70 million ($0.10) -34.20 Aethlon Medical $650,000.00 31.73 -$6.39 million ($1.87) -0.91

Sensus Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Aethlon Medical. Sensus Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aethlon Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aethlon Medical has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.7% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sensus Healthcare and Aethlon Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensus Healthcare 0 0 5 0 3.00 Aethlon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sensus Healthcare currently has a consensus price target of $5.38, indicating a potential upside of 57.31%. Aethlon Medical has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 252.94%. Given Aethlon Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than Sensus Healthcare.

Summary

Sensus Healthcare beats Aethlon Medical on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters. The company also provides SRT-100 Plus; Sculptura product, a proprietary modulated robotic brachytherapy oncology therapy system that uses patented Beam Sculpting capabilities to treat various cancers during surgery; and Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their systems. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons, eye shields, and disposable applicator tips, which are used to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system. It is also developing TauSome, an exosomal biomarker candidate to diagnose chronic traumatic encephalopathy in living individuals. Aethlon Medical, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh for studies related to head and neck cancer. The company is based in San Diego, California.

