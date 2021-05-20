Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) COO Sells $194,000.00 in Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,725,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,346,761.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SENS stock opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $928.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.88. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.63). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SENS. SVB Leerink cut shares of Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BTIG Research downgraded Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Senseonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,744,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Senseonics by 1,504.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 961,569 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Senseonics by 300.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 78,136 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 18,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

