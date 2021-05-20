Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Select Medical from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Select Medical alerts:

SEM opened at $37.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Select Medical has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $39.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.22. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%.

In related news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $186,832.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,977.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $9,753,000.00. Insiders sold 419,431 shares of company stock worth $13,849,167 over the last ninety days. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $34,796,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Select Medical by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,990,000 after acquiring an additional 775,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Select Medical by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,738,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $604,881,000 after acquiring an additional 533,692 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Select Medical by 21.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,833,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,520,000 after acquiring an additional 323,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.