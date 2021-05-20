Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 73.61% from the company’s previous close.

SEER stock opened at $31.68 on Tuesday. Seer has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $86.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.27.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seer will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Seer during the 4th quarter valued at $327,909,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Seer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,441,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,887,000 after purchasing an additional 124,667 shares during the last quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. boosted its stake in Seer by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. now owns 5,135,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,805 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Seer by 1,914.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,102,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Seer by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 948,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,435,000 after purchasing an additional 112,202 shares during the last quarter.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

