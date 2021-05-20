SEEN 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $15,418.00 (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded up 42% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. SEEN has a market cap of $4.38 million and approximately $15,418.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SEEN has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One SEEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.22 or 0.00015331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00075657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00017912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.56 or 0.01187565 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00060322 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,021.44 or 0.09917284 BTC.

About SEEN

SEEN (CRYPTO:SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . SEEN’s official website is seen.haus . SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

